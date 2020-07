Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very nice, Move In Ready, updated Home for Lease in College Park in Rowlett. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, a Great floor plan and a large backyard that would be perfect for entertaining friends or family gatherings. Interior pictures coming soon - they're still getting it ready. Home will be cleaned up prior to move in.