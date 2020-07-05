4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 living area and 2 dinning with high ceiling thru out the house. This home is bigger square footage than what is on the Tax Record. Located in Lakewood Pointe Subdivision with Amenities that include Community Pools and jogging trails and play area for the kids. Make sure to check out the extra storage in the pantry room. The Great Schools near by are Choice School under Garland schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8014 Amesbury Lane have any available units?
8014 Amesbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8014 Amesbury Lane have?
Some of 8014 Amesbury Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 Amesbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8014 Amesbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.