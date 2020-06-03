8000 Cornell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Relax or entertain in the massive living room where tile floor adorns the open layout all centered around a gorgeous brick fireplace! The kitchen has so much to offer with granite counter tops that wrap around the stainless steel appliance package. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built-in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The two guest bedrooms offer sliding-door closets and updated carpeting. The master bedroom is immersed in natural light and an arched entryway leads you into the private bathroom. 2 car garage offers remote access parking. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. *

