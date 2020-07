Amenities

Too cute and move-in ready 3 bedroom with no carpets. Conveniently located close to the lake and shopping. Large, light and bright living area open to the kitchen. Kitchen with lovely bay window, butcher block counters, and custom cabinets. Nice split bedroom floor plan gives privacy to the master. Huge patio with large yard great for Spring-Time fun and grilling. Many upgrades include new ceiling fans, newer AC, roof, water heater, updated hall bath, fresh paint and more!