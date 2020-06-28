7610 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This gorgeous home is waiting for you! Enjoy an open lay out with spacious rooms. Three living areas including a library or study! Huge master suite features generous garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large walk in closets, and a spacious sitting area! Large kitchen features island, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and lots of counter space! Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. This home will not be available for long! Schedule your showing today!! Accepting Walker Voucher.



https://www.huntahome.com/tenants/tenant-requirements/



Apply online at www.huntahome.com. Fee = $50 per adult. Email copy of drivers license and last two paycheck stubs to info@huntahome.com. Agent and tenants agent to verify all information herein. Pet Fee is $350 Per Pet, limit of 2 pets. $100 administration fee required once tenant is approved.