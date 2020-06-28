All apartments in Rowlett
7610 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:58 PM

7610 Dartmouth Drive

7610 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7610 Dartmouth Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This gorgeous home is waiting for you! Enjoy an open lay out with spacious rooms. Three living areas including a library or study! Huge master suite features generous garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and large walk in closets, and a spacious sitting area! Large kitchen features island, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, and lots of counter space! Rent includes water, sewer, and trash. This home will not be available for long! Schedule your showing today!! Accepting Walker Voucher.

https://www.huntahome.com/tenants/tenant-requirements/

Apply online at www.huntahome.com. Fee = $50 per adult. Email copy of drivers license and last two paycheck stubs to info@huntahome.com. Agent and tenants agent to verify all information herein. Pet Fee is $350 Per Pet, limit of 2 pets. $100 administration fee required once tenant is approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
7610 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7610 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 7610 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7610 Dartmouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7610 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Dartmouth Drive offers parking.
Does 7610 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Dartmouth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
No, 7610 Dartmouth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 7610 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 Dartmouth Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7610 Dartmouth Drive has units with air conditioning.

