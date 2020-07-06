All apartments in Rowlett
Location

7610 Colfax Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Princeton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location with easy access to I-30 & I90 freeways! When you drive up you will love the shaded front yard, luscious grass & landscaping! This updated 3 bed home has 2 baths & a 2 car rear entry garage with a study! Gorgeous hardwood & tile floors, ceiling fans throughout & a stone gas fireplace to enjoy this winter! Featuring an open kitchen with great breakfast bar to serve food & comes with a refrigerator! The bedrooms are split with the master bathroom fit for a king! It has granite vanities, tile surrounds the shower with a beautiful seamless glass shower door & a walk in closet. The extended covered back patio is great for entertaining too! This one is what you have been looking for in a lease home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 Colfax Drive have any available units?
7610 Colfax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7610 Colfax Drive have?
Some of 7610 Colfax Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 Colfax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7610 Colfax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 Colfax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7610 Colfax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7610 Colfax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7610 Colfax Drive offers parking.
Does 7610 Colfax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 Colfax Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 Colfax Drive have a pool?
No, 7610 Colfax Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7610 Colfax Drive have accessible units?
No, 7610 Colfax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 Colfax Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 Colfax Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7610 Colfax Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7610 Colfax Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

