Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute duplex fully renovated! This home features new flooring, fixtures, appliances, and much more! 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Dual sink in kitchen, new appliances including fridge. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Both bedrooms features ceiling fan, master bath has dual sink and shower, secondary bath features shower and tub combo. Spacious fenced yard and attached garage.

Full size W&D connections. You don't want to miss this home!