7605 Bob White Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:18 PM

7605 Bob White Drive

7605 Bob White Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7605 Bob White Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted whole house with almost brand new carpet! Conveniently located cozy 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage and big fenced yard! Come and show it before it is gone, you will not be disappointed! Pet case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

