Freshly painted whole house with almost brand new carpet! Conveniently located cozy 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage and big fenced yard! Come and show it before it is gone, you will not be disappointed! Pet case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7605 Bob White Drive have any available units?
7605 Bob White Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7605 Bob White Drive have?
Some of 7605 Bob White Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7605 Bob White Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Bob White Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Bob White Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7605 Bob White Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7605 Bob White Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7605 Bob White Drive offers parking.
Does 7605 Bob White Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Bob White Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Bob White Drive have a pool?
No, 7605 Bob White Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7605 Bob White Drive have accessible units?
No, 7605 Bob White Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Bob White Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7605 Bob White Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Bob White Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 Bob White Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
