Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning three bedroom 2 bath home in the Princeton Parks subdivision. This amazing home has tons of upgrades and has been beautifully maintained. Open floorpan with natural light throughout. New laminate wood flooring, new paint, covered patio, gas fireplace and garden tub are just a few things you will love about this home.