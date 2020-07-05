All apartments in Rowlett
Location

7414 Westhaven Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Large home with all 1837 square feet on one level. . This home is in a wonderful neighborhood with beautiful manicured lawns. Home has both a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen with new flooring. High ceiling in main living area with tons of natural light. 4 bedrooms, with master separate from 3 spare rooms. Master bath with large walk in closet. New carpet in all 4 bedrooms.This home has a very large fenced in back yard, with a dream storage unit. Back of home is freshly painted, and has a nice cement patio room for a grill and patio set. Rear 2 stall garage entrance. Home is located in Rockwall County and in Rockwall schools. Additional fees apply.....Available for Viewing 4/01/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7414 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
7414 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7414 Westhaven Drive have?
Some of 7414 Westhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7414 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7414 Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7414 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7414 Westhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7414 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7414 Westhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 7414 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7414 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7414 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 7414 Westhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7414 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 7414 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7414 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7414 Westhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7414 Westhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7414 Westhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

