7414 Westhaven Drive

Large home with all 1837 square feet on one level. . This home is in a wonderful neighborhood with beautiful manicured lawns. Home has both a formal dining room and eat in kitchen. Kitchen with new flooring. High ceiling in main living area with tons of natural light. 4 bedrooms, with master separate from 3 spare rooms. Master bath with large walk in closet. New carpet in all 4 bedrooms.This home has a very large fenced in back yard, with a dream storage unit. Back of home is freshly painted, and has a nice cement patio room for a grill and patio set. Rear 2 stall garage entrance. Home is located in Rockwall County and in Rockwall schools. Additional fees apply.....Available for Viewing 4/01/19