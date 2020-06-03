7402 Caribbean Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1 story cottage in Rowlett with a Volley Ball pool. Walk to lake! This home was built from the foundation-up after last year's storm. Everything completely new or redone. Volley ball pool resurfaced, builder grade sunroom, living area can be used as study, 4 Bedrooms, huge master, open kitchen, lovely layout, rich, wide-plank wood floors, energy efficient windows, stone facade on front, board-on-board fence, See Lake Ray Hubbard from your front yard! Marina around the corner. Fishing just steps away... This will not last