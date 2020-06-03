All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 7402 Caribbean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
7402 Caribbean Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7402 Caribbean Drive

7402 Caribbean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7402 Caribbean Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1 story cottage in Rowlett with a Volley Ball pool. Walk to lake! This home was built from the foundation-up after last year's storm. Everything completely new or redone. Volley ball pool resurfaced, builder grade sunroom, living area can be used as study, 4 Bedrooms, huge master, open kitchen, lovely layout, rich, wide-plank wood floors, energy efficient windows, stone facade on front, board-on-board fence, See Lake Ray Hubbard from your front yard! Marina around the corner. Fishing just steps away... This will not last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Caribbean Drive have any available units?
7402 Caribbean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 7402 Caribbean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Caribbean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Caribbean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7402 Caribbean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7402 Caribbean Drive offer parking?
No, 7402 Caribbean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7402 Caribbean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7402 Caribbean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Caribbean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7402 Caribbean Drive has a pool.
Does 7402 Caribbean Drive have accessible units?
No, 7402 Caribbean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Caribbean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7402 Caribbean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7402 Caribbean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7402 Caribbean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary