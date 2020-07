Amenities

Great value and great price per square foot for the neighborhood. Lovely 4 bed 2 bath in Rowlett. Professional carpet cleaning and new plank vinyl in master before move in. Updated flooring in large living room with fireplace. Open Kitchen overlooks living room, stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave in kitchen. Formal living room and dining room. Master bath has separate shower and tub with nice size walk in closet. Open Patio with good size backyard.