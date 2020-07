Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a separate office. Spacious kitchen features granite counters, a tile backsplash and lots of storage and counter space. Living area features a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Master suite features an attached bathroom with separate garden tub and shower. Backyard features a concrete patio, mature trees and lots of space to entertain. Just minutes from major highways. Close to dining, shopping and entertainment.