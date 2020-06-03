7214 Birchmont Drive

Amenities

2 story home in Rowlett. Recently updated including painting upstairs, new carpet upstairs and master bedroom and new laminate floors downstairs. Property features backporch, oversized master bedroom downstairs, large master bathroom. 3 living room upstairs, 1 living room downstairs, 1 living room upstairs with bookshelves. Plenty of space for kitchen, 2 and half bathroom. Convenient location with short distance to Firewheel Mall and George Bush Turnpike. Written applications only, non-refundable application fee $55 per adult, it can be paid by Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, Cash App or check. if you have pets, please provide information regarding breed and size.