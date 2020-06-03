All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:14 PM

7214 Birchmont Drive

7214 Birchmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7214 Birchmont Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 story home in Rowlett. Recently updated including painting upstairs, new carpet upstairs and master bedroom and new laminate floors downstairs. Property features backporch, oversized master bedroom downstairs, large master bathroom. 3 living room upstairs, 1 living room downstairs, 1 living room upstairs with bookshelves. Plenty of space for kitchen, 2 and half bathroom. Convenient location with short distance to Firewheel Mall and George Bush Turnpike. Written applications only, non-refundable application fee $55 per adult, it can be paid by Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, Cash App or check. if you have pets, please provide information regarding breed and size.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 Birchmont Drive have any available units?
7214 Birchmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7214 Birchmont Drive have?
Some of 7214 Birchmont Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 Birchmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7214 Birchmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 Birchmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7214 Birchmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7214 Birchmont Drive offer parking?
No, 7214 Birchmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7214 Birchmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 Birchmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 Birchmont Drive have a pool?
No, 7214 Birchmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7214 Birchmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 7214 Birchmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 Birchmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7214 Birchmont Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7214 Birchmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7214 Birchmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

