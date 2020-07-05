All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
7206 Compass Point Drive
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:37 AM

7206 Compass Point Drive

7206 Compass Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Compass Point Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Open floor plan, bright natural light, with wood looking vinyl plank flooring throughout the 2 living areas and all bedrooms. Kitchen has tile flooring, updated electric range & dishwasher, breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom with huge walk in closet, master bath has separate shower, double sinks & a Jacuzzi tub. Other features include wood burning fireplace, updated lighting, split bedrooms, programmable thermostat, security system, plenty of storage. Really nice & large, green grass backyard with recently replaced cedar privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Compass Point Drive have any available units?
7206 Compass Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7206 Compass Point Drive have?
Some of 7206 Compass Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Compass Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Compass Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Compass Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7206 Compass Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 7206 Compass Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7206 Compass Point Drive offers parking.
Does 7206 Compass Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7206 Compass Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Compass Point Drive have a pool?
No, 7206 Compass Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7206 Compass Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 7206 Compass Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Compass Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 Compass Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 Compass Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 Compass Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

