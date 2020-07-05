7206 Compass Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Open floor plan, bright natural light, with wood looking vinyl plank flooring throughout the 2 living areas and all bedrooms. Kitchen has tile flooring, updated electric range & dishwasher, breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Spacious master bedroom with huge walk in closet, master bath has separate shower, double sinks & a Jacuzzi tub. Other features include wood burning fireplace, updated lighting, split bedrooms, programmable thermostat, security system, plenty of storage. Really nice & large, green grass backyard with recently replaced cedar privacy fence.