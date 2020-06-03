7102 Melton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, family friendly neighborhood with 4 bedroom 2 bath on a corner lot close to George Bush Turnpike and shops. Home offers formal dining, covered patio, walk in closets, split bedrooms, architectural touches. Master bath has double sinks, vanity and separate shower. Kitchen offers island, gas stove and granite countertops. Built-in desk in the kitchen area and built-in shelving in the Master. Walking distance from the park and just a short drive to the pool. Will lease fast so don't wait to view.