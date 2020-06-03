7014 Sand Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Ready to Move in Home Logistically located close to anything you would ever want or need! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has wood flooring and wood like ceramic tile throughout! large Island kitchen, Granite counter tops, Stainless appliances, Double oven and a pass through bar to your large living area w fireplace. Master bath has both His and Hers vanities, a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet for the wife! Large covered patio for outdoor grilling and entertaining in every weather.. You'll also have plenty of yard space for both your children, pets or perhaps an above ground pool or Hot tub! Come see this one soon as it should go quickly!