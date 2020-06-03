All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 7014 Sand Pine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
7014 Sand Pine Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:51 AM

7014 Sand Pine Drive

7014 Sand Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7014 Sand Pine Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Newly Remodeled Ready to Move in Home Logistically located close to anything you would ever want or need! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has wood flooring and wood like ceramic tile throughout! large Island kitchen, Granite counter tops, Stainless appliances, Double oven and a pass through bar to your large living area w fireplace. Master bath has both His and Hers vanities, a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet for the wife! Large covered patio for outdoor grilling and entertaining in every weather.. You'll also have plenty of yard space for both your children, pets or perhaps an above ground pool or Hot tub! Come see this one soon as it should go quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Sand Pine Drive have any available units?
7014 Sand Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7014 Sand Pine Drive have?
Some of 7014 Sand Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Sand Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Sand Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Sand Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7014 Sand Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7014 Sand Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Sand Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 7014 Sand Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Sand Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Sand Pine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7014 Sand Pine Drive has a pool.
Does 7014 Sand Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 7014 Sand Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Sand Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Sand Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 Sand Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 Sand Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary