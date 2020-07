Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Personal Deck & Balcony in this Cozy hideaway near Lake Ray Hubbard. A gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex comes with SS appliances Updated baths w glass vessel sinks & stylish Shower surrounds. Lake view from the balcony off of the Master Bedroom. A pass through bonus room from garage to downstairs bedroom is perfect for mud room, play room or exercise room. Fridge, Washer only included! See it today!