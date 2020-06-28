6722 Conestoga Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Location, close to shopping, PGBT, and Lake Ray Hubbard. Everything that you need is in the home, laminate flooring, large kitchen with an Island, that looks over the living room. All Rooms are upstairs, with the master having large bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and a stand-up shower. The home is on a Cul de sac lot with the 2 car garage in the back. The back yard is the perfect size for family cookouts and your dog. Talking about options, the schools are your to choose from. This home is ready for the next family, so lets get started.