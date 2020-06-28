All apartments in Rowlett
6722 Conestoga Drive

6722 Conestoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6722 Conestoga Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Location, close to shopping, PGBT, and Lake Ray Hubbard. Everything that you need is in the home, laminate flooring, large kitchen with an Island, that looks over the living room. All Rooms are upstairs, with the master having large bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and a stand-up shower. The home is on a Cul de sac lot with the 2 car garage in the back. The back yard is the perfect size for family cookouts and your dog. Talking about options, the schools are your to choose from. This home is ready for the next family, so lets get started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6722 Conestoga Drive have any available units?
6722 Conestoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6722 Conestoga Drive have?
Some of 6722 Conestoga Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6722 Conestoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6722 Conestoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6722 Conestoga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6722 Conestoga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6722 Conestoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6722 Conestoga Drive offers parking.
Does 6722 Conestoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6722 Conestoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6722 Conestoga Drive have a pool?
No, 6722 Conestoga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6722 Conestoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 6722 Conestoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6722 Conestoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6722 Conestoga Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6722 Conestoga Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6722 Conestoga Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

