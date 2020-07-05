6702 Livingstone Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ~ FABULOUS 1 STORY 3-2-2 FOR LEASE WITH 2 DINING IN THE HEART OF ROWLETT!~ MINUTES TO ROWLETT CREEK PRESERVE, FIREWHEEL MALL & EASY ACCESS TO PRESIDENT GEORGE BUSH TOLLWAY*Great open floor plan with wood laminate & tile floors,high ceilings,spacious Living with corner firepl,decor ledges,beamed ceiling & back wall of windows opens to 2nd Dining with window seat*Bkfst Nook with Bay window & lrg Kitchen with box window over sink,Island,Fridge,Gas Range & light cabinets*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg priv Master,tiled rimless shower,soaking tub,sep vanities & walk-in closet with Built-ins*Lrg cvd bk patio,fenced bkyrd & rear entry Garg*NO SMOKING,NO SECTION 8,NO AGGRESSIVE BREADS