All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 6702 Livingstone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
6702 Livingstone Street
Last updated April 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

6702 Livingstone Street

6702 Livingstone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6702 Livingstone Street, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ~ FABULOUS 1 STORY 3-2-2 FOR LEASE WITH 2 DINING IN THE HEART OF ROWLETT!~ MINUTES TO ROWLETT CREEK PRESERVE, FIREWHEEL MALL & EASY ACCESS TO PRESIDENT GEORGE BUSH TOLLWAY*Great open floor plan with wood laminate & tile floors,high ceilings,spacious Living with corner firepl,decor ledges,beamed ceiling & back wall of windows opens to 2nd Dining with window seat*Bkfst Nook with Bay window & lrg Kitchen with box window over sink,Island,Fridge,Gas Range & light cabinets*Split Bedroom arrangement with lrg priv Master,tiled rimless shower,soaking tub,sep vanities & walk-in closet with Built-ins*Lrg cvd bk patio,fenced bkyrd & rear entry Garg*NO SMOKING,NO SECTION 8,NO AGGRESSIVE BREADS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6702 Livingstone Street have any available units?
6702 Livingstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6702 Livingstone Street have?
Some of 6702 Livingstone Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6702 Livingstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
6702 Livingstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6702 Livingstone Street pet-friendly?
No, 6702 Livingstone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6702 Livingstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 6702 Livingstone Street offers parking.
Does 6702 Livingstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6702 Livingstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6702 Livingstone Street have a pool?
No, 6702 Livingstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 6702 Livingstone Street have accessible units?
No, 6702 Livingstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6702 Livingstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6702 Livingstone Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6702 Livingstone Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6702 Livingstone Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary