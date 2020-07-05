All apartments in Rowlett
6511 Gardenia Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

6511 Gardenia Drive

6511 Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6511 Gardenia Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with great curb appeal. Features laminate wood flooring and updated fixtures. Living area features vaulted ceilings and a beautiful brick fireplace. Open concept kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, upgraded light fixtures, and lots of counter and storage space, fridge included. Backyard features a covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Just minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and close to dining, shopping, entertainment, and desirable schools. Washer and dryer included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6511 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
6511 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6511 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 6511 Gardenia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6511 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6511 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6511 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6511 Gardenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6511 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6511 Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 6511 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6511 Gardenia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6511 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 6511 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6511 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6511 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6511 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6511 Gardenia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6511 Gardenia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6511 Gardenia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

