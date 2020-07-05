6511 Gardenia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with great curb appeal. Features laminate wood flooring and updated fixtures. Living area features vaulted ceilings and a beautiful brick fireplace. Open concept kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, upgraded light fixtures, and lots of counter and storage space, fridge included. Backyard features a covered patio and lots of space to entertain. Just minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and close to dining, shopping, entertainment, and desirable schools. Washer and dryer included!