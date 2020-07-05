6506 Teresa Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and, one study area, 2 car garage!!! Split floor plan with 1 living and 2 dining areas. Double sided fireplace in Master and living room. Home located in desirable spring field community, close to everything, Rowlett Creek Preserve is nearby. Laminate wood flooring, Granite countertop, One extra room can be study, or bedroom. Close to major highway George Bush Turnpike, 635, walking to Dorse Elementary School. Hurry up to lease this home!