Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:25 AM

6506 Teresa Lane

6506 Teresa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6506 Teresa Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and, one study area, 2 car garage!!! Split floor plan with 1 living and 2 dining areas. Double sided fireplace in Master and living room. Home located in desirable spring field community, close to everything, Rowlett Creek Preserve is nearby. Laminate wood flooring, Granite countertop, One extra room can be study, or bedroom. Close to major highway George Bush Turnpike, 635, walking to Dorse Elementary School. Hurry up to lease this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Teresa Lane have any available units?
6506 Teresa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6506 Teresa Lane have?
Some of 6506 Teresa Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Teresa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Teresa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Teresa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Teresa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6506 Teresa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6506 Teresa Lane offers parking.
Does 6506 Teresa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6506 Teresa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Teresa Lane have a pool?
No, 6506 Teresa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Teresa Lane have accessible units?
No, 6506 Teresa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Teresa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Teresa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6506 Teresa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6506 Teresa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

