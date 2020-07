Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable home located in Rowlett, conveniently near a large park and Lake Ray Hubbard. Absolutely NO carpet in this home, making it extremely easy to maintain. Nice neutral colors throughout, with gorgeous vinyl wood flooring. Great bedrooms sizes and closet space, as well as an awesome backyard for entertaining. Come view today!