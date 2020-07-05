All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6009 San Marino Dr

6009 San Marino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6009 San Marino Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e6c1f901d ----
Hard to Find 1 STORY with Media or GameRoom! Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas. Open Floorplan Concept with Kitchen Open to Living & Formal Dining. Premium Large Lot Backing to a Greenbelt with Wrought Iron Fence. Split Bedrooms! Master Features Jacuzzi Tub & Sep Shower. Separate Gameroom-Media Room for Entertaining! Whole house Surge Protector & Cat 5 Wiring. MUST SEE! Close to 190 and I-30. Yard is partially fenced with iron fencing that opens to a greenbelt, yard is not fully enclosed for pets. Pictures taken prior to current occupant.

2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Hardwood Flooring
Jetted Tub
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 San Marino Dr have any available units?
6009 San Marino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6009 San Marino Dr have?
Some of 6009 San Marino Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 San Marino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6009 San Marino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 San Marino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 San Marino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6009 San Marino Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6009 San Marino Dr offers parking.
Does 6009 San Marino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 San Marino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 San Marino Dr have a pool?
No, 6009 San Marino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6009 San Marino Dr have accessible units?
No, 6009 San Marino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 San Marino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 San Marino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 San Marino Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6009 San Marino Dr has units with air conditioning.

