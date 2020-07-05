6009 San Marino Dr

Amenities
Hard to Find 1 STORY with Media or GameRoom! Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas. Open Floorplan Concept with Kitchen Open to Living & Formal Dining. Premium Large Lot Backing to a Greenbelt with Wrought Iron Fence. Split Bedrooms! Master Features Jacuzzi Tub & Sep Shower. Separate Gameroom-Media Room for Entertaining! Whole house Surge Protector & Cat 5 Wiring. MUST SEE! Close to 190 and I-30. Yard is partially fenced with iron fencing that opens to a greenbelt, yard is not fully enclosed for pets. Pictures taken prior to current occupant.
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Hardwood Flooring
Jetted Tub
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets