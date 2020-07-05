6009 San Marino Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Hard to Find 1 STORY with Media or GameRoom! Ceramic Tile in all Wet Areas. Open Floorplan Concept with Kitchen Open to Living & Formal Dining. Premium Large Lot Backing to a Greenbelt with Wrought Iron Fence. Split Bedrooms! Master Features Jacuzzi Tub & Sep Shower. Separate Gameroom-Media Room for Entertaining! Whole house Surge Protector & Cat 5 Wiring. MUST SEE! Close to 190 and I-30. Yard is partially fenced with iron fencing that opens to a greenbelt, yard is not fully enclosed for pets. Pictures taken prior to current occupant.



