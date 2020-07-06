5809 Begonia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home with open floor plan and soaring ceilings in Springfield Commons. Kitchen with huge island opens up to living area makes it perfect for entertaining. 2nd floor boasts game room and 3 spacious bedrooms. Plenty of jogging trails in this quiet neighborhood close to highways and shopping. This almost new home is looking for a new owner so bring your pickiest buyer!