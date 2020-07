Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home with meticulous attention to detail, featuring finest material from select grade granite counter top and premium appliances, to special lighting fixtures and faucets, even the latest whisper quite garage door opener! Laminate wood floor throughout main living area. Wood burning fireplace bring you cozy warm feeling in winter. Nice size backyard where you can enjoy with your family, friends and pets. Must see to appreciate!