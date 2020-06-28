5618 Luna Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful One Story 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL for Lease in Rowlett. - Beautiful One Story 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL for Lease in Rowlett. The family room has a fireplace and recessed lights. The large kitchen has a stainless steel gas range and oven, stainless steel microwave, and stainless steel dishwasher. The home comes with a beautiful swimming pool. Fresh 3 tone paint. Hardwood flooring in living room and hallway. Tiles in the wet area. Carpet in bedroom. 2-inch blinds.Tall ceilings. Breakfast nook and a formal dining area. Fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in the family room and bedrooms. Separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer connections.



VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent



READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



UTILITIES:



ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.



WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Rowlett.



GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.



PARKING:



2 car garage.



(RLNE5622157)