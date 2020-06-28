All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

5618 Luna Dr

5618 Luna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5618 Luna Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
Dalrock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful One Story 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL for Lease in Rowlett. - Beautiful One Story 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with POOL for Lease in Rowlett. The family room has a fireplace and recessed lights. The large kitchen has a stainless steel gas range and oven, stainless steel microwave, and stainless steel dishwasher. The home comes with a beautiful swimming pool. Fresh 3 tone paint. Hardwood flooring in living room and hallway. Tiles in the wet area. Carpet in bedroom. 2-inch blinds.Tall ceilings. Breakfast nook and a formal dining area. Fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in the family room and bedrooms. Separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer connections.

VIEW THIS PROPERTY: Please go to our website to schedule an appointment: https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

SUBMIT A RENTAL APPLICATION: Please go to our website to submit a rental application https://www.fortworthpropertymanager.com/fort-worth-homes-for-rent

READ RENTAL CRITERIA: Please go to https://www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

CALL US: If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

UTILITIES:

ELECTRICITY: Tenant pays for electricity. Go to www.PowerToChoose.org to find an electricity provider.

WATER: Tenant pays for water - City of Rowlett.

GAS: Tenant pays for gas - ATMOS Energy.

PARKING:

2 car garage.

(RLNE5622157)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5618 Luna Dr have any available units?
5618 Luna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5618 Luna Dr have?
Some of 5618 Luna Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5618 Luna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5618 Luna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5618 Luna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5618 Luna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5618 Luna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5618 Luna Dr offers parking.
Does 5618 Luna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5618 Luna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5618 Luna Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5618 Luna Dr has a pool.
Does 5618 Luna Dr have accessible units?
No, 5618 Luna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5618 Luna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5618 Luna Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5618 Luna Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5618 Luna Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

