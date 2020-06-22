5505 Edgewater Circle

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES PAID! Fresh Paint, Replaced Windows, Recently replaced AC and Heater are just the start. This home also features updated flooring, granite countertops, and plumbing fixtures. Wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the generous sized living room. Master bathroom features dual sinks and shower. Covered patio will be perfect for relaxing after a long day at work. Seller even installed a wood fence recently. This home is conveniently located off of Lakeview Parkway (66) in a tucked away community. Close to the the DART Rowlett station, shopping, restaurants, PGBT (190) and minutes from IH 30 and Lake Ray Hubbard. NO PETS allowed. NO smoking allowed.