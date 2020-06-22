All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 5505 Edgewater Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
5505 Edgewater Circle
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

5505 Edgewater Circle

5505 Edgewater Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5505 Edgewater Circle, Rowlett, TX 75088
Wimbledon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES PAID! Fresh Paint, Replaced Windows, Recently replaced AC and Heater are just the start. This home also features updated flooring, granite countertops, and plumbing fixtures. Wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the generous sized living room. Master bathroom features dual sinks and shower. Covered patio will be perfect for relaxing after a long day at work. Seller even installed a wood fence recently. This home is conveniently located off of Lakeview Parkway (66) in a tucked away community. Close to the the DART Rowlett station, shopping, restaurants, PGBT (190) and minutes from IH 30 and Lake Ray Hubbard. NO PETS allowed. NO smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Edgewater Circle have any available units?
5505 Edgewater Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5505 Edgewater Circle have?
Some of 5505 Edgewater Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Edgewater Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Edgewater Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Edgewater Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Edgewater Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5505 Edgewater Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Edgewater Circle offers parking.
Does 5505 Edgewater Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Edgewater Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Edgewater Circle have a pool?
No, 5505 Edgewater Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Edgewater Circle have accessible units?
No, 5505 Edgewater Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Edgewater Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Edgewater Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Edgewater Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5505 Edgewater Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary