5430 Lakeview Pkwy

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking furnished

Nice 1 br condo, 1 bath, upstairs unit, just repainted and new flooring installed. Ready for move in, minutes from Hwy 190. Nice balcony, walk to lake. Great price for anything renting in Rowlett now. Water and trash furnished at no extra charge. Washer and dryer connection inside unit. Private balcony and reserved parking space. Walking distance to lake, minutes for Hwy I-190.

Public Driving Directions: Hwy 66 (Lakeview Pkwy) to Edgewater, corner of Edgewater & 66 upstairs end. SPECIAL, RENT BY FEB 15 AND MONTHLY RENT AND DEPOSIT REDUCED TO $850 PER MONTH FOR THE 12 MONTH LEASE.