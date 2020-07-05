All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5430 Lakeview Pkwy

5430 Lakeview Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5430 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett, TX 75088
Wimbledon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 1 br condo, 1 bath, upstairs unit, just repainted and new flooring installed. Ready for move in, minutes from Hwy 190. Nice balcony, walk to lake. Great price for anything renting in Rowlett now. Water and trash furnished at no extra charge. Washer and dryer connection inside unit. Private balcony and reserved parking space. Walking distance to lake, minutes for Hwy I-190.
Public Driving Directions: Hwy 66 (Lakeview Pkwy) to Edgewater, corner of Edgewater & 66 upstairs end. SPECIAL, RENT BY FEB 15 AND MONTHLY RENT AND DEPOSIT REDUCED TO $850 PER MONTH FOR THE 12 MONTH LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy have any available units?
5430 Lakeview Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy have?
Some of 5430 Lakeview Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 Lakeview Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
5430 Lakeview Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 Lakeview Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 5430 Lakeview Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 5430 Lakeview Pkwy offers parking.
Does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5430 Lakeview Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy have a pool?
No, 5430 Lakeview Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 5430 Lakeview Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5430 Lakeview Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5430 Lakeview Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5430 Lakeview Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.

