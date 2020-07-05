All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:35 PM

5417 Onset Bay Drive

5417 Onset Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5417 Onset Bay Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
MOTIVATED SELLER !!! BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, Almost 3000 sf , 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, Two Stories with large Master Bedroom and single bedroom Downstairs and more convenience room for family move in...and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Wood Floors up-dated 2 year. and new oversized patio . Upstairs game room perfect for children and short wail to the community pool. Great neighborhood in Mariner Park is quiet and nice area. Buyer to verify details for accuracy including verify schools & HOA all listing information. Must submit prequalify letter with all offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Onset Bay Drive have any available units?
5417 Onset Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5417 Onset Bay Drive have?
Some of 5417 Onset Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Onset Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Onset Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Onset Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Onset Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5417 Onset Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 5417 Onset Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5417 Onset Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Onset Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Onset Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5417 Onset Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 5417 Onset Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5417 Onset Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Onset Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 Onset Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5417 Onset Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5417 Onset Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

