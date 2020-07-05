5417 Onset Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool game room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool

MOTIVATED SELLER !!! BEAUTIFUL HOUSE, Almost 3000 sf , 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, Two Stories with large Master Bedroom and single bedroom Downstairs and more convenience room for family move in...and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Wood Floors up-dated 2 year. and new oversized patio . Upstairs game room perfect for children and short wail to the community pool. Great neighborhood in Mariner Park is quiet and nice area. Buyer to verify details for accuracy including verify schools & HOA all listing information. Must submit prequalify letter with all offers.