Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:13 PM

5405 Alazan Bay Drive

5405 Alazan Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Alazan Bay Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This two story masterpiece has recent updates and upgrades that will make you say WOW! Open, free-flowing floor plan with Chef's Delight kitchen, four massive bedrooms and three full baths. Quaint fireplace in your living area, two living and two dining! Privacy fenced backyard for all your furry friends, includes 2 car garage.

To view the availability date, be notified when the property is available for viewing, set up a self-showing, or apply please visit: www.GoalProperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive have any available units?
5405 Alazan Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive have?
Some of 5405 Alazan Bay Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Alazan Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Alazan Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Alazan Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 Alazan Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Alazan Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Alazan Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 5405 Alazan Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5405 Alazan Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 Alazan Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 Alazan Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 Alazan Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

