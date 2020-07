Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This uncommonly spacious 3 bedroom home is located on the corner of a cul-de-sac, just one block from Lake Ray Hubbard. New carpet! Excellent use of space is evident once you walk into this 2,098 sf home. Its large kitchen with breakfast nook opens to the family room, perfect for your entertaining pleasure. The owner suite, roomy with luxury bath, invites you to wind down and relax after a long day.