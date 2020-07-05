4617 Sunny Brook Drive

Amenities

Lovely home on a one acre lot in well established neighborhood! Property boasts 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and 2 car garage on one acre. Open floor plan with large living area and brick fireplace. Kitchen and breakfast rooms open to family room, great for entertaining. Refrigerator stays. Utility room is spacious with nook for mud room or small work space. Master with His & Her closets and dressing vanity. Spacious secondary rooms with Jack and Jill bathroom. Features a concrete long driveway for extra parking and storage shed.