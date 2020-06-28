All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4614 Carmel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4614 Carmel Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4614 Carmel Lane

4614 Carmel Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4614 Carmel Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Really nice three bedroom in a very convenient neighborhood in the heart of Rowlett. Large living area with a fireplace leads to a dining area. Kitchen has lots of counter space with eat in kitchen area for small bistro table. Separate laundry area leads to garage area. All bedroom are up. Secondary bedrooms are good size. Large mature trees with fenced in back yard. Availability in March

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Carmel Lane have any available units?
4614 Carmel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
Is 4614 Carmel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Carmel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Carmel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Carmel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 4614 Carmel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Carmel Lane offers parking.
Does 4614 Carmel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Carmel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Carmel Lane have a pool?
No, 4614 Carmel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4614 Carmel Lane have accessible units?
No, 4614 Carmel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Carmel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4614 Carmel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4614 Carmel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4614 Carmel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary