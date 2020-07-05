4514 Ebb Tide Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Family Home in Rowlett near Lake Ray Hubbard! Easy access to GB Toll. Master Bedroom boasts a large walk in closet and plenty of space for your King size furniture. Two additional bedrooms are down the hall from master. Bathrooms feature updated ceramic tile, updated bathtubs and surround, along with Granite countertops. Kitchen has granite countertops, and electric appliances. A Large living & dining room are just off kitchen. Backyard has room for play with patio & wood fence. Full size washer and dryer connections. This one won't last long! Act Fast. AGENT TO SHOW. NO PETS ALLOWED! See Supp for HOW TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME. Tenant to provide Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer.