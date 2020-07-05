All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4514 Ebb Tide Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4514 Ebb Tide Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:17 AM

4514 Ebb Tide Drive

4514 Ebb Tide Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4514 Ebb Tide Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. Family Home in Rowlett near Lake Ray Hubbard! Easy access to GB Toll. Master Bedroom boasts a large walk in closet and plenty of space for your King size furniture. Two additional bedrooms are down the hall from master. Bathrooms feature updated ceramic tile, updated bathtubs and surround, along with Granite countertops. Kitchen has granite countertops, and electric appliances. A Large living & dining room are just off kitchen. Backyard has room for play with patio & wood fence. Full size washer and dryer connections. This one won't last long! Act Fast. AGENT TO SHOW. NO PETS ALLOWED! See Supp for HOW TO APPLY FOR THIS HOME. Tenant to provide Refrigerator. Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive have any available units?
4514 Ebb Tide Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive have?
Some of 4514 Ebb Tide Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Ebb Tide Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Ebb Tide Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Ebb Tide Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4514 Ebb Tide Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4514 Ebb Tide Drive offers parking.
Does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 Ebb Tide Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive have a pool?
No, 4514 Ebb Tide Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive have accessible units?
No, 4514 Ebb Tide Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 Ebb Tide Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 Ebb Tide Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 Ebb Tide Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary