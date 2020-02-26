4500 Southridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pool new construction

New Rowlett Apartments! Live in the historic area of Downtown Rowlett just off Main Street, Village of Rowlett combines a desirable location and high-end amenities for the best in luxury living.

Choose between a variety of unique live-work studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans that are sure to fit any lifestyle. Each unit features designer interior finishes, like granite countertops and upscale lighting fixtures, that make modern living possible with wood-style flooring throughout living spaces, tile kitchen backsplashes, tub surrounds, and private yards or patios for your convenience.