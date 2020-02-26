All apartments in Rowlett
Rowlett, TX
4318 Constitution Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

4318 Constitution Drive

4318 Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Location

4318 Constitution Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Corner Lot. Brand new carpet and paint, interior and exterior Brand new ceramic tile in both bathrooms. New Roof. Very nice large shaded patio with access from breakfast area AND master bedroom. This is a beautiful home in a lovely, secluded neighborhood. Large skylight in kitchen. New gutters. Owner is a licensed broker in the state of Texas. Garland School District with freedom of choice. Close to shopping and restaurants. Landlord will pay HO dues of 250 year. Very easy access to George Bush 190. HOME APPRAISED FOR 266,000 before upgrades were completed at a cost of 30,000. Sprinkler System, Close to Dart Rail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Constitution Drive have any available units?
4318 Constitution Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4318 Constitution Drive have?
Some of 4318 Constitution Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 Constitution Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Constitution Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Constitution Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4318 Constitution Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 4318 Constitution Drive offer parking?
No, 4318 Constitution Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4318 Constitution Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Constitution Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Constitution Drive have a pool?
No, 4318 Constitution Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Constitution Drive have accessible units?
No, 4318 Constitution Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Constitution Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Constitution Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 Constitution Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4318 Constitution Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

