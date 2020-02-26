4318 Constitution Drive

Amenities

Corner Lot. Brand new carpet and paint, interior and exterior Brand new ceramic tile in both bathrooms. New Roof. Very nice large shaded patio with access from breakfast area AND master bedroom. This is a beautiful home in a lovely, secluded neighborhood. Large skylight in kitchen. New gutters. Owner is a licensed broker in the state of Texas. Garland School District with freedom of choice. Close to shopping and restaurants. Landlord will pay HO dues of 250 year. Very easy access to George Bush 190. HOME APPRAISED FOR 266,000 before upgrades were completed at a cost of 30,000. Sprinkler System, Close to Dart Rail.