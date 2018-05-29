All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 4210 Osage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
4210 Osage Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 3:05 AM

4210 Osage Drive

4210 Osage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4210 Osage Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful and updated home offers an open concept layout and an additional bonus room that can be used as an extra living space. Shaker style kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and GE slate appliances. Living room has beautiful exposed beams and brick fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, design fixtures and lighting. Bathrooms have granite counter tops and vessel sinks. The backyard is spacious. Conveniently located near Dart station, PGB Hwy and Hwy 66. Walking distance to the The Village in Downtown Rowlett and elementary, middle and high schools - Pets allowed in case to case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Osage Drive have any available units?
4210 Osage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4210 Osage Drive have?
Some of 4210 Osage Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Osage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Osage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Osage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Osage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Osage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Osage Drive offers parking.
Does 4210 Osage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Osage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Osage Drive have a pool?
No, 4210 Osage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Osage Drive have accessible units?
No, 4210 Osage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Osage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Osage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 Osage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 Osage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary