4210 Osage Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful and updated home offers an open concept layout and an additional bonus room that can be used as an extra living space. Shaker style kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and GE slate appliances. Living room has beautiful exposed beams and brick fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint, design fixtures and lighting. Bathrooms have granite counter tops and vessel sinks. The backyard is spacious. Conveniently located near Dart station, PGB Hwy and Hwy 66. Walking distance to the The Village in Downtown Rowlett and elementary, middle and high schools - Pets allowed in case to case basis