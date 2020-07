Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 4 bed plus a Study with 3.1 bath in a 2-story home. This home has a large backyard, a gameroom and a sun room. Come home and relax in your quiet neighborhood by the lake. Looking for spacious bedrooms and closet, plus a great floor plan this is your home. For your convenience, it is near President George Bush Tollway and near shopping and restaurant areas. Refrigerator is negotiable if needed.