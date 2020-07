Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled home is move in ready. Home offers laminate wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and updated lighting. Both bathrooms have beautiful custom tiled showers and granite counter tops. This charming home also boasts a wrap around front porch and large backyard. Come see this charmer before it's gone!!