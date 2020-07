Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Absolutely GORGEOUS 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in an excellent location! NEW carpet, paint, stove, dishwasher, lighting, fans, faucets, double oven and fence! You will definitely want to see this one in person. Large, covered back patio, great for entertaining and super close access to GBT and I30. Choice of schools!