GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE IN RIDGECREST ADDITION IN GREAT ROWLETT NEIGHBORHOOD VERY CLOSE TO LAKE RAY HUBBARD. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. NEW WOOD FLOORS. LIVING AND DINING ROOM, DEN AND BREAKFAST NOOK! LARGE FENCED BACK YARD WITH PATIO AND PATIO COVER. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH OPENER. AVAILABLE NOW. ONE YEAR LEASE. $50 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. PETS OKAY WITH OWNER APPROVAL. MUST SEE!!