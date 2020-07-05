3510 Beech Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Mature trees welcome you to this conveniently located home in the Flower Hill subdivision with no HOA. This home has everything your family needs. There are 3 generously sized bedrooms with nice closets and a separate dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast area and plenty of counter space. The large living room with vaulted ceilings has a beautiful brick fireplace. The fenced backyard has a large covered patio and a pergola. Enjoy touring your new home.