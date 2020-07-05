All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3510 Beech Street

3510 Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Beech Street, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mature trees welcome you to this conveniently located home in the Flower Hill subdivision with no HOA. This home has everything your family needs. There are 3 generously sized bedrooms with nice closets and a separate dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast area and plenty of counter space. The large living room with vaulted ceilings has a beautiful brick fireplace. The fenced backyard has a large covered patio and a pergola. Enjoy touring your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Beech Street have any available units?
3510 Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3510 Beech Street have?
Some of 3510 Beech Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Beech Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 3510 Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 3510 Beech Street offer parking?
Yes, 3510 Beech Street offers parking.
Does 3510 Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Beech Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Beech Street have a pool?
No, 3510 Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 3510 Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Beech Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Beech Street does not have units with air conditioning.

