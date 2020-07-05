3510 Beech Street

Mature trees welcome you to this conveniently located home in the Flower Hill subdivision with no HOA. This home has everything your family needs. There are 3 generously sized bedrooms with nice closets and a separate dining room. The kitchen has a breakfast area and plenty of counter space. The large living room with vaulted ceilings has a beautiful brick fireplace. The fenced backyard has a large covered patio and a pergola. Enjoy touring your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
