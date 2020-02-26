3420 Lily Lane

Amenities

Amazing one-story home in the heart of Rowlett. Features spacious four bedrooms two full baths, open floor plan that features a living room with a brick fireplace, dining room and a family room with a 2nd mantle fireplace. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook, new stainless-steel appliances & new granite countertops, burner gas stove, smart thermostat. Master suite has large tub, updated dual sink granite countertop, and separate shower. Excellent location near highways, schools, shopping centers, and restaurants. This home sites on an oversized lot! This hidden gem won't last long.