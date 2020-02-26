All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 3420 Lily Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
3420 Lily Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:45 PM

3420 Lily Lane

3420 Lily Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3420 Lily Lane, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing one-story home in the heart of Rowlett. Features spacious four bedrooms two full baths, open floor plan that features a living room with a brick fireplace, dining room and a family room with a 2nd mantle fireplace. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook, new stainless-steel appliances & new granite countertops, burner gas stove, smart thermostat. Master suite has large tub, updated dual sink granite countertop, and separate shower. Excellent location near highways, schools, shopping centers, and restaurants. This home sites on an oversized lot! This hidden gem won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Lily Lane have any available units?
3420 Lily Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3420 Lily Lane have?
Some of 3420 Lily Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Lily Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Lily Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Lily Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Lily Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 3420 Lily Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Lily Lane offers parking.
Does 3420 Lily Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Lily Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Lily Lane have a pool?
No, 3420 Lily Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Lily Lane have accessible units?
No, 3420 Lily Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Lily Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Lily Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Lily Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Lily Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary