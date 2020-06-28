3204 Dalrock Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lake View Home in Rowlett with ROCKWALL ISD. This home is close to I-30 and President George Bush Toll (190). Beautiful views of Lake Hubbard from balcony of homes, just steps to the lake. Gas fire place that is stone from floor to ceiling. Stained glass windows, built ins and extra detached storage-office are just some of the great features this home has to offer you. Plenty of room for all of the family and great entertaining spaces. COME LOOK TODAY before its gone!!!

Pictures are of home when first purchased 2017.

