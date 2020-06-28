All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated February 3 2020 at 7:27 AM

3204 Dalrock Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3204 Dalrock Rd, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lake View Home in Rowlett with ROCKWALL ISD. This home is close to I-30 and President George Bush Toll (190). Beautiful views of Lake Hubbard from balcony of homes, just steps to the lake. Gas fire place that is stone from floor to ceiling. Stained glass windows, built ins and extra detached storage-office are just some of the great features this home has to offer you. Plenty of room for all of the family and great entertaining spaces. COME LOOK TODAY before its gone!!!
Pictures are of home when first purchased 2017.
All information contained herein believed to be reasonably accurate but Buyer to verify all and Broker accepts no responsibility nor liability for the accuracy of this information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Dalrock Road have any available units?
3204 Dalrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3204 Dalrock Road have?
Some of 3204 Dalrock Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Dalrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Dalrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Dalrock Road pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Dalrock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 3204 Dalrock Road offer parking?
No, 3204 Dalrock Road does not offer parking.
Does 3204 Dalrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Dalrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Dalrock Road have a pool?
No, 3204 Dalrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Dalrock Road have accessible units?
No, 3204 Dalrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Dalrock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Dalrock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3204 Dalrock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3204 Dalrock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

