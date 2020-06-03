2314 CORTLAND Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

This versatile interior let's you live as it pleases you. 3 bedrooms with an office, hobby room or use as a nap room. Two eating areas - one breakfast area inside the kitchen with a formal dining room that overlooks the back yard. Speaking of the back yard, it was totally sodded with St. Augustine grass last year. Also, there is a parking area beside the garage fenced in for parking your boat or RV. Currently occupied. Tenants will be out end of June. Need to earn 3 times the monthly rent to qualify, will check credit, employment, former landlords and criminal. LOOK AT ME NOW. No pets. Apply online.