Amenities

garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Custom Mediterranean home on 1 acre Lush Park like setting. Cathedrale ceiling in formal living with loft above formal dining. One of a kind, not your traditionnal home. Unique accents throughout, very European, no need to go to the south of France... 3 bedrooms 2 and half bath, mutiple french doors to enjoy the outside. No carpet, just tile and travertine throughout.