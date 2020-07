Amenities

Move In Special before the HOLIDAYS call me for details! Nice & Large Oversized lot, with nice trees. Freshly painted throughout, new carpet in bedrooms. Large Living room overlooking the backyard. Split bedrooms floor plan with a room off kitchen makes a great study room. Master offers large garden tub, separate shower, his and her sinks. Make this home yours before the Holidays! All appliances included except Washer and Dryer.