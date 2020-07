Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home with wide open high ceiling. Kitchen open to living room. Laminate, tile and carpet floors entire house, conveniently located minutes from George Bush Turnpike. 5 min to Fire wheel Mall, 10 min from State farm headquarters(75 & 190). Walking distance to the lake. Property is ready to move in by July 3rd and the property is available to start showing on Sunday June 21.