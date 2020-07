Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool tennis court

Move-in Ready! Updated two story home with Master bedroom down, 3 large bedrooms and huge game room upstairs. Entire home was updated 2 years ago with all new flooring, updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances. All bathrooms updated with new fixtures, and granite countertops and much more. Come lease in Waterview Community enjoying the fabulous resort pool, parks, tennis courts, fishing pond and much more. Easy access to George Bush.